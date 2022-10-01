Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks? 2022 NBA Preseason Injury Update For Grizzlies Star

Will Ja Morant be playing in tonight’s game against the Bucks in Grizzlies first 2022 NBA Preseason game following his injury?

And Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies were quite the surprise team during the 2021-22 NBA season. Finishing with the second best record in a loaded Western Conference and snagging 56 wins, they would not only make the Playoffs but have home court advantage in it.

After a grueling series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis would face the eventual 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in the second round. By the time Game 3 had come around, they had split the series 1-1.

However, in Game 3, after scoring 34 points, Ja Morant would suffer a bone bruise on his right knee. This was the same knee he experienced soreness in towards the end of the regular season. The Grizzlies would be forced to rule him out for the rest of the postseason and the Dubs went on to win the series in 6.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight?

Given the nature of Morant’s injury, surgery was not required. Multiple weeks of rest were suggested and it has been almost 4 months since he played NBA basketball. When looking at the injury reports for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant does not show up on CBS Sport’s list.

Jaren Jackson Jr, Danny Green, and Killian Tille are the 3 Grizzlies who are expected to be out for the preseason. When it comes to the Murray State, you can expect him to play against the Bucks. He’s even given his opinion on this 2022 NBA Preseason, saying:

“We take preseason as out training camp. Even though we got games coming up, there’s still time for us to install some things, time to get better in certain areas, and continue to grow in areas that we’re good at.”

Looks like the former Rookie of the Year is more than amped up to take to the floor following an unceremonious exit from last season’s Playoffs.

