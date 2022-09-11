‘Is It True You Can Have S*x Only When…’: LIV Golf Star Bryson DeChambeau Takes On The Famous ‘Back Off’ Challenge

Bryson DeChambeau is young, fit, and considered the future of golf. However, the golfer has yet another element to his Uprising brand name, and that’s his witty sense of humor. DeChambeau was tested with the ‘Back off Challenge’ by the Country Club Adjacent guys in the recent LIV Golf Boston Invitational. Instead of being offended, the Scientist joined the dark-humored banter.

Country Club Adjacent is a Weekly golf podcast that also has special guests which include top professional golfers. However, the podcasters also have an Instagram account where they post a ‘Back Off Challenge’; which refers to intimidating the golfer on the course with some brutal trash talk.

The comedians, who also host the Country Club Adjacent Podcast, were present at the recent LIV Golf Boston Invitational. They decided to do the Back Off Challenge with the 2020 US Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau, during the practice rounds. However, the 28-year-old didn’t mind the roast and joined in on the laughter.

Bryson DeChambeau tested with the Back Off Challenge

DeChambeau came on the field with his pitching wedge to have a practice session. The golfer quickly realizes the Country Club Adjacent podcasters behind him, with whom the Scientist has done several videos and podcasts in the past. As he prepared for his first shot, the comedians began to roast DeChambeau by asking random hilarious questions.

The podcasters started the roast by asking, “How are you a pro and a nerd, did you give yourself swirly’s in high school?” Bryson DeChambeau responded to the question with a laugh before swinging the first shot. “You look like you use American flag as napkins”, said another comedian.

Following the warm-up roast, the Country Club Adjacent picked up the level of their Jokes and started mocking the golfer with some dark-humored questions. One of them asks, “Is it true you can only have s*x when there’s a mirror in the room?”

They further poked fun at the golfer by saying, “You just have to look at yourself in the eyes to be able to c*m”. DeChambeau doesn’t reply to the questions initially. However, once his swinging session is done, the Scientist comes back and tells the Country Club Adjacent guys, “I didn’t get what you meant by the mirror thing.… But how I got it. That’s the truth”.

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t get offended by the jokes. Instead, they joined in on the banter with the podcasters. Although the comedians may be his friends, that doesn’t undermine the Patience that ‘the Scientist’ showed with their jokes. Hopefully, he shows the same calmness on the golf course when things don’t go his way.

