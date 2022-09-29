Is it too soon for staff changes in football?

What a time to bring back the mailbag.

Things aren’t exactly going smoothly around Michigan State these days, as the football team has fallen on hard times, losing two in a row in ugly fashion.

Fans are calling for coaches to be fired and changes to be made as the Spartans try to salvage their season. Meanwhile, the basketball team started practicing this week and is already short-handed, leading some to wonder if the football team missing a Bowl game could free up some bodies to come help Tom Izzo’s team.

It’s all in here, and we do our best to provide some answers in this week’s mailbag.

Question: Is it scheme or is it personnel? – @daveholz

Answer: This might not be what most fans want to hear and it certainly won’t pacify those who simply want coaches fired, but my belief is Michigan State’s problems lie Mostly with personnel. The Spartans have changed coverages at times the last two weeks – from different zones to man-to-man – and almost none of it has worked. They’ve blitzed heavily and then not as much. Still, very little has worked outside of some decent sack numbers against overmatched opponents in the first two weeks.

