Is it time for Derek Carr to move on?

Before we begin, let’s get some things straight regarding the topic that made you click on this article.

Objectively, Derek Carr has proven to be a capable quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders ever since he was drafted back in 2014.

He’s led the team to their only two postseason berths since 2002, and last season demonstrated his bonafides as a leader, Guiding the silver and black through the controversies of former head Coach Jon Gruden and the tragic car accident caused by former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III .

That all can be true, and it can also be true that the time has come for Carr and the Raiders to move is to new opportunities.

That comes as Carr’s play has gone way down recently, throwing nine interceptions in his last five games.

Observers can say he hasn’t been helped by the Raiders coaching staff, especially in the second half of games.

The play-calling hasn’t been consistent, but Carr hasn’t been able to execute in key moments and is in the middle of arguably the most inefficient season of his career.

Again, though, good players can still have bad seasons, and it may end up being the best move for Carr to start anew on a different team.

A similar situation played out with QB Matthew Stafford, who wasn’t able to get the Detroit Lions over the hump but then won last year’s Super Bowl after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carr could end up being that missing piece for a different team, while the Raiders can bring in a new starter into an offense that’ll still have Talent to put around him.

