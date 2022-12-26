Is it time for Derek Carr to move on?

Before we begin, let’s get some things straight regarding the topic that made you click on this article.

Objectively, Derek Carr has proven to be a capable quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders ever since he was drafted back in 2014.

He’s led the team to their only two postseason berths since 2002, and last season demonstrated his bonafides as a leader, Guiding the silver and black through the controversies of former head Coach Jon Gruden and the tragic car accident caused by former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III .

