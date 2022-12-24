Is it safe to say Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA right now? To Grant Williams, yes

The Boston Celtics have slipped a bit of late, but we have seen what they are capable of when they are locked in and playing together the right way. Recent road bumps aside, is it safe to say star Celtics wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA this season?

For backup big man Grant Williams, the answer is clear. And while you might expect him to support his fellow Boston teammates for such a claim, the Tennessee alumnus made a very solid case in their favor in a recent appearance on the “Buckets” podcast that featured the Charlotte native as a guest.

To hear for yourself why Williams is stumping for Tatum and Brown as the NBA’s best twosome, check out the clip Embedded below courtesy of the podcast’s YouTube channel.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire