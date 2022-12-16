Is it legal to hold an umbrella in one hand and putt with the other?

If you’re caught in an unexpected storm, are you allowed to shelter yourself with an umbrella while putting? Getty Images

It rains quite often where we play in Malaysia, but not enough for the siren to go off. Is there a penalty if I hold an umbrella with one hand and putt with the other? —Francis Liew, Malaysia

Malaysia! My goodness, Francis, Rules Guy’s reach astonishes even himself at times.

As to your question, with apologies to Gene Kelly, you can sing in the rain, you can dance in the rain and, yes, you can hold an umbrella over your own head while putting in the rain. (Catchy!)

What you’re prohibited from, per Rule 10.2b(5), is getting protection from the elements provided by someone else, such as a caddy or playing partner. Instead, with apologies to BJ Thomas, let the raindrops keep fallin’ on your head.

Lastly, apologies for not having any Malaysian cultural references to work with.

My Buddy and I were recently sitting out a Lightning Storm in the cart barn when he came up with a good question related to the One Ball rule. When play is suspended due to inclement weather (or any other reason, really), and the player marks his ball on the hole, does he have to finish the hole with the same ball once play resumes? — Joe Rizzo, Douglasville, Ga.

It is a good question, and one with a simple answer: No.

When the One Ball Local Rule is being used, under Rule 5.7(d), a player can replace a ball when resuming play, as long as it’s the same type and model as detailed by a single entry on the confirming ball list. It doesn’t even need to be the same number.

