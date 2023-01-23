Is it ever OK to answer a phone call on a golf course? Let’s debate | This is the Loop

Joel Beall: July 21, 2017. A day that will live in infamy. It was Open Championship week at Royal Birkdale but I was not on-site. Following Friday’s play, my coworker and her then-fiancé decided to go out for an emergency 18 holes. Through seven I was having the round of my life and a round that had a shot at the course record. On the eighth fairway I received a call from my boss, who asked if I could edit a story a colleague had filed late from Birkdale. Feeling ashamed that I had Abandoned a post I didn’t know I was supposed to man, I proceeded to blade an approach from 90 yards out on the way to my first bogey. I followed with a 5 on a drivable par 4, then a double on the par-3 10th. I Cried stumbled my way to the clubhouse to get the story published, then to a local bar with my coworker knowing there was no libation to put out those flames. Now, does this incident speak to my brittle psyche and lack of gumption? Yes. Does it remain unclear why my boss, or anyone on-site at the tournament for that matter, could not post the story? Absolutely. Has my game spiraled into an Abyss that shows no sign of return, punishment from the golf Gods for not respecting the gift they bestowed on me that evening? Without a doubt. But the thing is… well, that about covers it. Moral of the story: Keep the phone in the f—ing bag.