Is it better to kick a field goal with or against the wind?

Wind is one of the most influential weather conditions for any game of American football and can often mean that it neither helps nor hinders either team.

NFL games average 6.95 mph Winds since 1985, although the record high was set at over 40 mph in 2011 when the St. Louis Rams beat the Cleveland Browns.

One of the main areas that wind can affect is field goals, which can be heavily influenced by wind speeds and directions.

The coin toss

In football, teams toss a coin before a game starts to decide which end they will start at, and many teams often choose to go with the wind.

As the two teams alternate, there are different strategies on whether it is better to start with the wind in the first and third quarters, or to be patient and gamble on saving it for the second and fourth quarters.

This gamble can often depend upon the weather forecast and how that weather is expected to change and whether wind speeds could pick up or drop off.

In general, the higher the wind speed, the more difficult it is to score a field goal, regardless of the direction of the wind.

Is it better to kick with the wind?

It is almost always better to kick with the wind when looking to convert a field goal in football, as the wind will help the kick to go further with less force.

Kicking into the wind can be difficult as it not only makes it more difficult in terms of the ball reaching as far, but it also means that changes in direction are more of a risk.

Diagonal or sideways wind patterns are the most challenging of all as it can be difficult for even the most expert of Kickers to judge where to kick the ball and how a gust of wind may divert their kick.

Other parts of football affected by wind

High wind speeds can mean that quarterbacks can throw the ball further, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it helps the team throwing with the wind.

In fact, the unpredictability of the wind can make it undesirable, and means that quarterbacks often tend to take less risks when passing and throwing the ball regardless of whether the wind is with or against them.