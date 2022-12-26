“Is It a Sin for a Muslim To Celebrate Christmas”- Barcelona Soccer Star Posts a Powerful Message After Fans Destroy Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah on Social Media

The whole world is celebrating Christmas. The houses are decorated, and the kids wait for Santa to drop their presents. However, amid all this soccer community is in a spiral due to a very bizarre reason. Many soccer players are discussing the festival, which sparked a debate on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans are having serious discussions while some are doing what Twitter does best, troll everyone involved. It all started with Liverpool FC star soccer player Mohamed Salah posting a pic of him with his family sitting next to a Christmas tree and wishing fans. And he couldn’t have guessed the hot water he would be in.

Salah’s pic generated turbulence on Twitter, and fans started debating. FC Barcelona female forward Asisat Oshoala Tweeted out a question about the Celebration of Christmas and it just worked perfectly to tie everything with Mohamed Salah.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mohamed Salah celebrating Christmas

While we can make arguments that he was just wishing his fans, many don’t buy that argument as he was sitting next to a Christmas tree. Fans were enraged saying celebrating Festivals of other Religions is prohibited in Islam. Fans argued that he wasn’t following and responding to the religion.

While we can make arguments from both sides, taking a side in this matter is purely on anyone’s beliefs and how they see rules and if they feel okay. Even Asisat Oshoala posted writing, “Is it a sin for a Muslim to celebrate Christmas?Here is how Twitter reacted to her question:

After the discussion of her tweet, Salah faced outrage.

DIVE DEEPER

“Well. 1 Sport in North America” – ‘Bullish’ FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Says Soccer Will Overtake Basketball and American Football

However, the justification of the comments depends on person to person, as many were of the opinion that celebrating holidays is a personal choice.

Salah was even trolled with an Infantino meme

Moving on from the serious discussion, let’s see how fans trolled their way around this. Even though Salah’s Celebration invoked religious comments, it quickly turned into something lighthearted as it was made into memes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans brought up the infamous speech by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino before the World Cup and compared the parallels between him and Salah.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Mohamed Salah will be back in action in the Premier League today as Liverpool is facing Aston Villa in the Boxing Day game.

Watch this story: Biggest Transfers of the 21st Century in Soccer