Is IShowSpeed ​​A Football or Soccer Fan? The Cincinnati Bengals Poster And Cristiano Ronaldo Jersey Raises The Question

iShowSpeed ​​is one of the most popular YouTube streamers at present. With the 17-year-old YouTube icon gaining immense popularity for his pranks and stunts, his viewers and fans have become invested in the streamer’s likes and dislikes. A recent question that has been in the minds of fans is whether YouTube prankster iShowSpeed, who is a huge reason for this FIFA World Cup becoming entertaining, is a fan of football or soccer. Although many might know him as a hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo fan, it seems that a poster and a special NFL song indicate that he is also a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

The recent FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup was one of the if not the only electrifying global Sporting events of 2022. And one of the things that made this FIFA World Cup even more interesting was the Football vs. Soccer debate. Although, after the Messi-led Argentinian team won the World Cup against France, it seems that the world will still be calling the game Football and not Soccer.

What does iShowSpeed ​​prefer, football or soccer?

During a recent video where iShowSpeed ​​ate a black scorpion, it was seen that he actually has a poster of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet hung on his wall. This is especially surprising as fans know Speed ​​to be a soccer fan and not as a football fan, despite him making NFL Freestyle rap videos in the past.

Another thing to notice here is the fact that iShowSpeed ​​has always been a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he is also a huge Joe Burrow fan, who is the star quarterback for the Bengals.

However, this also means that Speed ​​is yet to figure out whom he wants to fully support. What do you think? Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo or Joe Burrow?

Speed ​​in FIFA World Cup 2022 was the perfect entertainer

Although FIFA is now over, fans are still not over the fact that Speed ​​was seen switching sides from being a Ronaldo fan to a Messi fan after Portugal exited the tournament. However, what fans don’t know about the entire incident was that Speed ​​after changing to Argentina’s jersey, soon removed it and stomped on it out of rage, showing that he is still a CR7 fan.