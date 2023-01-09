Is ‘Ginny & Georgia’s ‘Wellington’ Musical Real? It’s Giving ‘Bridgerton’

It’s always fun when a TV show does a pivot (and a kick-ball-change) to take some time away from the main plot for a musical episode. And Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia knows how to get the musical Episode right. After gifting audiences with an original musical in Season 1, the show continued the tradition with another showstopping production called Wellington in Season 2. Naturally, fans are wondering if the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 musical is real, or at the very least, how they can get their hands and ears on those songs.

Is Ginny & Georgia, Ginny’s best friend Max (Sara Waisglas) is a bit of a ham, so it makes perfect sense that she’s drawn to the stage for their school’s musicals. In Season 1, that meant a starring role in Wellsbury High’s production of Sing Singwhich was a made-up musical designed to be an ode to the actual musical Chicago. For Season 2, that tradition continued Wellington, which is also an original musical; this time the inspiration was clear Bridgerton.

Wellington is an original Regency era-set musical, although it also has some Fantasy and gothic elements to it, since Max ends up playing a witch in the production. Ginny & Georgia series Composers Ben Bromfield and Lili Haydn wrote three original songs for the Season 2 musical (“To The Dance,” “Marriage is a Dungeon,” and “I’ll Never Love Someone”) and explained to Screen Rant that they took inspiration from other musicals like Into the Woods, West Side Storyand Something Rotten.

Marni Grossman/Netflix

Unfortunately for all the Wellington fans out there Ginny & Georgia didn’t show the whole musical onscreen. But that just means that there’s room for fans to take matters into their own hands — and ears. Fanmade Musicals are right at home on TikTok, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if some really dedicated viewers jump in and fill in the gaps of the Wellington production.

One thing audiences can count on is more musical Moments in future Ginny & Georgia seasons. “I want to have a musical every season. It’s one of my favorite things we do in the show,” series creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline. “It just adds that level of relief to some of the darker situations that the characters are going through and dealing with.”

With tributes to Chicago and Bridgerton already covered, there are still plenty of options for the original musical a possibility Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will produce.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are streaming on Netflix.