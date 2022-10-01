Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against Ja Morant and Grizzlies? 2022 NBA Preseason Availability Update on Bucks star

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks Tonight for the first game of the 2022 NBA Preseason?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an unsuccessful title defense. With an Eastern Conference Semi-Finals loss to the Boston Celtics in a grueling 7 game series, the 2021 NBA Champs look to regain their dominance over the East.

A major aspect of the Bucks losing that series was Khris Middleton not being available due to injury. Despite this, the series went to 7. Giannis on the other hand, looked as healthy as ever. Fans have seen him play through injury, most famously during the 2021 NBA Finals after hyperextending his knee.

‘The Greek Freak’ is an underrated ‘Iron Man’ of this league, playing 60+ in every single season of his career. Going into his 2022-23 campaign, it’s safe to say that fans can expect to see that same level of production from him.

However, before we get to see Giannis Antetokounmpo play in regular season games, we’ll need to see if we will get to see him during this 2022 NBA Preseason.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to play against the Grizzlies?

The Bucks GM Revealed that it’s not clear on whether or not Khris Middleton will be suiting up for regular season action from Game 1. So that would mean he most certainly isn’t taking to the floor for preseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other hand, isn’t on the injury list for either CBS Sports nor ESPN. So, fans can rest easy knowing the 2x MVP has not suffered any injury these past 4 months of offseason.

However, usually for these preseason games, especially the first ones, teams hold out on rolling out their superstar players. Add his appearance in the EuroBasket games into the mix and Mike Budenholzer might feel it’s best not to have him play. Keep in mind that he tweaked his ankle in a EuroBasket game in early September.

Dimitris Itoudis on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury concerns: “Giannis would not be back in the game, so he got iced as he normally does behind closed doors, only now it was in public. It’s all good.” — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 8, 2022

On the other hand, he isn’t injured. And keeping a completely healthy Giannis on the sidelines while his teammates Duke it out against the Grizzlies would be quite the tall task. Expect Giannis to play Tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

