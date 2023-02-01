Is Former Aggie Basketball player Alex Caruso on the move?

There have been some rumors over the past few days that former Aggies guard Alex Caruso could be placed on the trade block by the Chicago Bulls. After going undrafted in 2016 Caruso found his way into the G-League for a few years where we actually put out some good numbers that caught the Lakers’ eye. He was able to Impress enough over a few two–way contacts to finally sign on full-time with the Lakers in the summer of 2019. Like Grandmas Boy, Caruso became a cult classic with his Highlights earning him monikers like “The Bald Mamba” or “Car show”.

He was a solid contributor off the bench as part of the 2020 Championship team. Many thought he would resign with the Lakers in free agency, but in a surprise move, he signed a four-year 37-million-dollar deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Not bad for an undrafted kid from College Station, Texas. In an interview with JJ Redick he gave a little insight into his decision:

“I got on the phone with AK [Arturas Karnisovas] and with Billy [Donovan], and the way they were talking about how they wanted to play, how they saw me as a player, I thought they hit the nail on the head, I thought everything they said, I was like ‘I think that’s accurate, I think that’s what I bring to the table, I think that’s how I can help this team win, I think that’s the direction this team wants to go.’ I thought there was a need for the stuff I had. So essentially we got that offer, went back to LA, asked if they could do the same, they said no, asked for something else that was a little bit less, they said no. I said OK, if that’s what it comes to, I’m ready to go to Chicago and start the next chapter.”

Where Caruso really thrives is on the defensive side of the ball and the team stats back it up. When on the court Bulls have a top 5 defensive rating and he is also top 5 in the league in steals per game with 1.7. That grittiness and his never back down attitude are some of the reasons he makes a good trade piece but also an integral part of the Bulls organization. Who knows if Caruso will get traded and there seems to be contractual issues that might make him harder to move than some other guards.

But if the asking price of two first round picks being reported are more than just a rumor, I don’t see him going anywhere anytime soon. Before you leave check-out some of Alex Caruso’s best Highlights to date:

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1

Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker









View

28 items

