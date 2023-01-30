Is Electronic Arts’ Recent Share Price Rise Influenced By Fundamentals?

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.5% over the last month. As most would know, Fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company’s key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Electronic Arts’ ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

View our latest analysis for Electronic Arts

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The the formula for return is equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Electronic Arts is:

12% = US$901m ÷ US$7.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The ‘return’ is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder’s investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don’t necessarily bear these characteristics.

Electronic Arts’ Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Electronic Arts seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the company’s ROE looks quite decent. As you might expect, the 7.1% net income decline reported by Electronic Arts is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Electronic Arts’ performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an Investor to know whether the market has priced in the company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is EA fairly valued? This infographic on the company’s intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Electronic Arts Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

When we piece together Electronic Arts’ low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (where it is retaining 78% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Only recently, Electronic Arts stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Upon studying the latest analysts’ Consensus data, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to drop to 9.0% over the next three years. The fact that the company’s ROE is expected to rise to 21% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Electronic Arts has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company’s earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts’ predictions for the company, check out this visualization of Analyst forecasts for the company.

What are the risks and opportunities for Electronic Arts ?

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. Show more View Full Analysis Rewards Trading at 14.8% below our estimate of its fair value

Earnings are forecast to grow 21.89% per year

Earnings grew by 14.8% over the past year Risks Significant Insider selling over the past 3 months View all Risks and Rewards

