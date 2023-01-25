Is Devon Witherspoon this year’s best CB prospect?

Every year around this time, each position group in the NFL draft class starts to separate itself from the rest of the pack, in both good and bad ways.

One of the strongest groups in the 2023 class appears to be at cornerback, where multiple players could easily make a strong case to be the top prospect of the group.

One name that appears to be a popular one right now is Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, and Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently broke down why this particular shutdown artist might be the next superstar cover man at the next level:

Here’s just a little slice of Farrar’s breakdown:

Witherspoon’s movement skills — his ability to change direction quickly in short spaces to get and stay sticky with smaller, more angular receivers — are indeed unusual for a player of his height. Most longer, lankier cornerbacks can be bedeviled by receivers and routes that force them to dance step-to-step. Which makes sense — when your body has longer moving parts, it’s going to take an extra millisecond for everything to get going in the same direction.

Witherspoon will be one of the most highly anticipated attendees at the Senior Bowl next week, where he’ll have a chance to solidify himself as a potential top-10 pick.

