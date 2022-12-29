Is Desmond Ridder the Falcons’ QB of the future or do they have to draft one?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It’s been an unspoken reality that Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was in a fight for his future the moment he stepped on the field two weeks ago, but just to underline the point, Atlanta head Coach Arthur Smith went ahead and said it this week.

“Desmond Ridder needs to go win a football game, that’s important, especially if he’s going to be the quarterback of the future,” Smith said.

This was confirmation, if it was needed, that the final month of this season will be remembered as a turning point for the Falcons and their (still sort of) new executive branch of Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot. The question is: Will it be remembered as the time Smith turned the team and his own future over to Ridder or as the time when they decided someone else needed to be acquired to handle the job?

The answer to that question will come in three stages — evaluating Ridder on the field, projecting the potential of the quarterbacks available in the draft and comparing what they know about Ridder with what they think about other quarterbacks. It’s that last part that is the trickiest bit, Smith conceded.

The comparison “is not really apples to apples,” Smith said. “We know Desmond.”

There is a crapshoot element to any acquisition that makes Smith inherently nervous, but that doesn’t mean the Falcons (5-10) can avoid taking a hard look at the quarterbacks who will be available at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller said.

“I just think you’re going to have to see a lot more (from Ridder) to pass on a sure thing,” said Mueller, who worked in NFL personnel departments from 1983 to 2018, including stints as the general manager in New Orleans and Miami, and now is the director of player personnel for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons as well as co-host of The Athletic‘s “Football GM” podcast.

GO DEEPER Why are the Falcons still trying to win? Because anything else would be ‘disrespectful’

Ridder is 35-for-59 for 315 yards in his two starts. He has yet to throw a touchdown (or an interception), and the Falcons have averaged 13.5 points and are 0-2 in his starts. His passer rating (73.8) and completion percentage (59.3) rank 33rd among quarterbacks who have started games this season.

It’s not the type of resume that Locks up a starting job, but it’s not disqualifying yet, said The Athletic NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler.

“It’s all about keeping an open mind,” Brugler said. “You know you have Desmond Ridder under contract for the next three years. It’s a matter of, ‘Do you believe Desmond Ridder can help us win a division and get to the playoffs?’ If the answer is yes, then you’re not going to Rush to address the quarterback position. But if you have doubts about that, then you’re more open-minded about getting a quarterback.”

Smith has tailored Atlanta’s past two game plans to help him learn more about Ridder each time and will do so again for Sunday’s game against Arizona (4-11) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last week against Baltimore, the Falcons called more true dropback passes (instead of play-action, run-pass option or bootleg plays) than they did in Ridder’s debut against New Orleans two weeks ago, and the quarterback’s numbers improved.

“Desmond has done a lot of good things,” Smith said. “We are excited to see what kind of step he takes from his second start to this third. As long as he continues to make progress, that’s a good sign.”

This was super interesting to me from Desmond Ridder’s media session today: He said the biggest thing he learned Sunday is he’d often “get antsy to get rid of the ball when in reality, I probably had a little bit more time back there to take a second and let the picture develop.” pic.twitter.com/UcuyVZF68x — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) December 20, 2022

Mueller’s review of Ridder after watching his first two starts is mixed.

“I still see inconsistent accuracy,” Mueller said. “I see processing is a work in progress. Does he operate at the speed to get the ball out like you would like? Sometimes. He doesn’t really anticipate yet. But I have also learned some (good) stuff. He’s comfortable in the pocket. The game doesn’t look to be too big for him. He has pretty good composure. There’s some things there that you still feel pretty good about, but when you compare him to kids who are going to be first-round picks, they might have more boxes checked.”

Player evaluation comes down to that ability to check boxes, and if NFL teams thought Ridder checked all the right boxes, he wouldn’t have lasted until the 74th pick of the 2022 draft, Mueller said. The time the Falcons have had with Ridder will have helped them make a more thorough evaluation but maybe not a complete one, he said.

“From what I have seen, they might know a little bit about him, but I’m not sure I know a ton more about him than I did when he came out,” Mueller said. “I think it’s always about determining Fatal flaws, and you won’t know until you see it and you think, ‘Gosh, that’s about the fifth time he’s done that. I don’t know if he’s ever going to get that right.’”

The things Ridder has done off the field are also a factor in the evaluation process, Brugler said, and those factors carry weight with a Falcons head coach who has said he will be very protective of what he views as a good team culture.

“What we don’t know is — How has (Ridder) been in practices? How’s he been in meeting rooms? How’s he been behind the scenes? How has that changed their thinking about how they might go about the quarterback position?” Brugler said. “There are a lot of unknowns with Desmond Ridder right now in terms of what the ceiling is, what the Falcons think his ceiling is, but there’s no doubt they will be doing work on these (draft-eligible) quarterbacks because you never know. “

GO DEEPER Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft, 1.0: Can an elite group of Defenders break up the QB run?

If Atlanta decides Ridder is not its “quarterback of the future” it has several ways to acquire a new starter, including through free agency or a trade, but the most obvious avenue is through the draft. The Falcons would be picking sixth if the season ended today. Their final Landing spot could be as high as No. 3 or as low as the teens.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are the four quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round next year, but their landing spots are still a mystery.



Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go at or near the top of the draft despite his lack of size. (Marvin Gentry/USA Today)

Brugler projects Young as the top pick but wonders if his small stature (6-foot, 194 pounds) will hurt his stock.

“Bryce Young checks a lot of boxes but is a complete outlier in terms of size,” Brugler said. “We’ve never seen a guy like this before, especially at the top of the draft. CJ Stroud is not a universal top-three pick. There are things about his game that teams aren’t convinced to make him a top-three pick. Will Levis, same thing, Anthony Richardson, same deal.”

If the Falcons are picking at No. 3, they could have their choice of all four, which is why Brugler expects Fontenot to spend a lot of time evaluating all of them between now and the draft.

Then it comes down to Atlanta’s brass making the decision that will shape their tenures — stick with the known quantity of Ridder or take a chance on an unknown with more upside.

“Desmond Ridder, one of the reasons that I think you feel good about him on your roster is that no matter what happens, you know he’s going to show up to work every day,” Brugler said. “He’s a very confident kid. He’s played a lot of football. He’s experienced. He’s mature. Even if the Falcons do draft a quarterback this year, I don’t think that’s going to change his mindset. He’s just going to keep going in there and competing.”

(Top photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)