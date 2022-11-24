Is DeMarcus Cousins ​​going to Taiwan with Howard?

After Dwight Howard made his debut for a Taiwanese team a week ago, fans started to wonder who would be the next to follow him there. One name floated around by NBA fans was DeMarcus Cousins, the former All-Star center. Cousins ​​has been looking for a new team after his contract with the Denver Nuggets expired.

Based on recent rumors, it seems like DeMarcus Cousins ​​will be playing in Taiwan with Dwight Howard soon. A Taiwanese news outlet reported that the former Kings and Pelicans player will be suiting up for a Taiwanese team soon. Neither Howard nor any team in the league has confirmed this signing yet.

“Media Outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins ​​is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports Reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several Anonymous T1 players.”

It’s easy to forget now, but there was a time when Cousins ​​was legitimately one of the best players in the league. His time with the Kings and the Pelicans showed that he could post insane numbers when his team needed to. Unfortunately, back-to-back lower leg injuries completely derailed his NBA career.

RECOMMENDED Owen Crisafulli · 2 weeks ago Joey Mistretta · 1 month ago Angelo Guinhawa · 2 months ago

After his stint with the Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins ​​bounced around the NBA. His last stint was with the Nuggets, where he served as the backup to Nikola Jokic. After his contract expired, Cousins ​​failed to find a team willing to sign him to a new contract.

Again, it’s important to note that as of the time of writing, these DeMarcus Cousins ​​to Taiwan Rumors are just that: rumors. Cousins ​​or any Taiwanese team has made an official announcement regarding this move.