Is Deion Sanders the lead candidate for Georgia Tech?

The latest coaching job to open is in the Atlantic Coast Conference as Georgia Tech parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

The Yellow Jackets job is now near the top of, if not at the top of the list of openings right now. With Arizona State and Nebraska also needing head coaches, the Yellow Jackets are expected to move fast and there’s one name reportedly at the top of the list: Deion Sanders.

The former Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons star is the top choice for the Yellow Jackets per a report from Carl Reed of 247Sports:

With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head Coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta than the former Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons star? It is a natural recruiting fit in a city where Sanders is revered and in one of the most fertile grounds of top tier football talent in the country. This move would bring excitement to a fan base that is starving for Georgia Tech to become a player in the major college football scene.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports echoed those thoughts as well, meaning there is legitimacy to these rumors.

The current Jackson State head coach could make a move up to the ACC and take over a team in Atlanta where he can recruit some of the top talent in the country. Landing Sanders would be huge for Georgia Tech and potentially help the program reclaim some of that success that is lost.

