Is College Football better when Tennessee is good?

In the video above, Late Kick host Josh Pate weighs in on if college football is better when Tennessee is good:

Josh Pate: “I got asked earlier today to settle the Wes Rucker vs. Brandon Walker debate. And I didn’t know what it was. So it’s explained here… but I’m actually going to make a second tweet. It is from Wes Rucker. He works for our Tennessee site. He’s been there for a long time. Good dude. Friend of the program. So here is what Wes said, for those of you listening on the podcast. They said, ‘Tennessee being really good has always been and always will be really good for college football, because almost no one is ambivalent about the Vols. People love them or hate them, and when you see their shade of orange, you know exactly who it is. Big brand. Makes the sport better.’

“Fair enough, right? You could argue or disagree with some of that. But Tennessee is good and, generally speaking, you know, people pay attention to Tennessee. I don’t know if they’re loved or hated in Seattle and LA and New York. But I thought that at the very least, some interesting concepts were presented there, right? And if you disagree, there is a tactful way to go about responding. Uh, tactful, would in no shape, form or fashion describe our Buddy Brandon Walker.

“So, Brandon Walker gets hold of this and, I’m going to play you some audio here. And Colin has it up. And I’ll just let you hear for yourself how he responded. This is the aforementioned debate that I was asked about. And then I will give you my take.

“(Brandon Walker): ‘But I promise you, if Tennessee disappeared tomorrow, like they did the last 10 years, college football would keep right on marching. They’d keep right on going. College football is bigger than any one program. If Ohio State quits tomorrow, college football keeps right on trucking. If Alabama, if Nick Saban, quits tomorrow, and Alabama is dead and gone, college football keep right on a going on … no you big orange idiots. You’re good, that’s why you think it’s better. Oh my goodness, college football is so much better when we’re better … don’t act like they saw our orange, they know who we are. Oh my goodness, they’re so great. You ain’t special. Welcome back. Good to see you. Hope you stay a while. Stop acting like the rest of us were just lost until you got here.’

“(Josh Pate) So, there’s a tactful way to go about responding, as I said, then you’ve got Brandon Walker who runs in the room like a jackhammer operator. And that’s how he chose to respond. So I got Wes over here making the bold claim that college football is better when Tennessee is good. Then I got Brandon Walker stumbling into the room yelling absolutely not, college football survived without Tennessee. And I’m over here, in the third corner, saying couldn’t both of these be true? Couldn’t both of these guys meet in the middle and say you’re right, you’re right, shake hands, go our separate ways. College football doesn’t need Tennessee. True enough. I don’t necessarily think that’s what our Buddy Wes said. I think our Buddy Wes said it’s better when Tennessee is good.”