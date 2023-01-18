Is Clemson football adding Georgia WR?

Time might be running out on Clemson football to add a high-quality wide receiver from the NCAA transfer portal.

But there is a possible target, maybe the last one for the 2023 season, that popped up Tuesday as Dominick Blaylock from national Champion Georgia announced on Instagram that he was leaving the Bulldogs’ program. Blaylock participated in Senior Day, will graduate in May and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Did he send a message about his future home through Instagram?

At the end of a post thanking Georgia and its fans, Blaylock wrote: “I once had a dream I was floating in an orange of orange soda. … It was more of a Fanta sea.”

Only Tennessee fans could be more optimistic about the pun and read more into that post than Clemson fans. The Vols beat the Tigers, 31-14, in the Orange Bowl and also have a certain shade of orange.

College football players have to enter the NCAA transfer Portal by Wednesday to be eligible for the 2023 season.

Blaylock, a former four-star recruit, was overshadowed and perhaps underused in 2022 with 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. It was his best season since his freshman year, when he had 18 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson is in need of receivers, especially since senior Joseph Ngata declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft. Nagata had the best and most healthy season of his career with 41 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Blaylock, at 6-foot-1, doesn’t fit the mold of a 6-4 expected end zone target like Ngata. But Blaylock is a former four-star Recruit from the Class of 2019. The son of former Atlanta Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock caught five touchdown passes before the first of two knee injuries that required ACL surgery.

Clemson’s top returning wide receivers for 2023 are sophomore Antonio Williams (56 for 604 yards and four touchdowns) and junior Beaux Collins (22 catches for 373 yards and five TDs).

According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers have already missed on the top wide receivers in the transfer portal. Dominic Lovett of Missouri went to Georgia, Tez Johnson from Troy went to Oregon, Dorian Singer from Arizona went to Southern California and Ali Jennings of Old Dominion went to Virginia Tech.

The apparent best available this week, Dante Cephas of Kent State, on Tuesday posted on social media that he was going to Penn State.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.