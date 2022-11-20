Is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum the best player in the NBA right now?

Is superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum the best player in the NBA right now? Helming one of the best teams in the league and being a key part of the team’s blistering, historic offense, the St. Louis native has shown he can be a high-impact defender on the other end of the court in the early going of the 2022-23 season.

It may have started with the team’s contest with the Detroit Pistons that saw the short-handed Celtics pull out a win simply through the will of Tatum not to lose the game.

Since then, the former Duke standout has taken the league by storm, vaulting into a legitimate MVP candidate.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast had to say about Tatum’s Ascent to elite territory this season.

