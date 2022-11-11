The Buffalo Bills preparation for the Minnesota Vikings is tougher than most weeks due to the uncertainty of Josh Allen being available. The star quarterback suffered an elbow injury at the end of the New York Jets game and is considered ‘day-to-day’.

This season, Josh Allen has been one of the best in Fantasy football, and people who have him on their team are also trying to decide what is the best way to replace him this week if he is actually out.

One potential option would be the quarterback who would replace Josh Allen at quarterback in Case Keenum. He is a veteran quarterback who has started sporadically over the past few seasons with only two starts since 2020, both with the Cleveland Browns.

In those starts, Keenum was pretty effective and had 462 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was able to do that with not the best supporting cast as Nick Chubb didn’t play in one game and was limited to only nine carries in the other. The wide receivers he had were a combination of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz.

While the Buffalo Bills haven’t gotten the production they might have hoped from some of their Playmakers outside of Stefon Diggs, there is an argument to be made that there is more Talent around Keenum for this game.

Is Case Keenum an option in Fantasy football if Josh Allen is out Week 10?

If Case Keenum is forced to play this week and Josh Allen is out, he should be viewed as a mid-tier QB2 for two-quarterback leagues and an upside quarterback in one-quarterback leagues.

While the Minnesota Vikings have been successful and won seven of their eight games this year, they have given up some big games to quarterbacks. The Vikings’ defense ranks seventh in interceptions with eight this season, opposing quarterbacks have had success against them with 11 passing touchdowns. According to NFL.com, the Vikings are allowing the ninth most points to quarterbacks this year.

The fact that it is a favorable matchup in front of a home crowd with a talented supporting cast, should put Case Keenum in a chance to be successful if he has to start.