“Is Bol Bol Human?”: NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm Post 7ft 2″ Sudanese Native Going Coast to Coast

Among the top 5 tallest players in the league as of today, Bol Bol has not let his 7ft 2″ frame be the only talking point of his game. The Magic forward can shoot, assist, and no doubt rebound, but also surprises us with his ball-handling skills and euro steps.

In the 28-games so far this season, Bol Bol has averaged 12.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 1.8 BPG, shooting an impressive 60.8% from the field, including 40.0% from the 3-point line. Surprisingly, a second-round pick, drafted at the no.44, the Sudanese native seems to be having his breakthrough this season.

“He’s unique, he’s tough to deal with, and you’ve seen his confidence grow through the game. They can pretty much do everything on the basketball court,” said two-time Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant when asked about Bol Bol.

Also read: “Trying to Shoot Over Bol Bol is Like Trying to Shoot Over a Skyscraper”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 7ft 2″ Magic Forward Blocking Luka Doncic

Recently, Bol Bol had us in awe yet again, as he went coast to coast, beating the Hawks Defenders with his spin moves and concluding the entire sequence, throwing down the jam.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bol Bol covering the entire court in a noteworthy sequence.

Bol Bol is one of one. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KZ09QaFmim — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) December 15, 2022

Who needs Victor Wembanyama when you have Bol Bol @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/QKsZI3AVWh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2022

Hawks trying to guard Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/g91cKSEVRe — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) December 15, 2022

There’s no way the Nuggets didn’t get him any minutes 🫠😱😱 https://t.co/5QvuLc8t1W — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) December 15, 2022

Is Bol Bol human? Absolutely not.pic.twitter.com/qeJiURdAkg — Overtime (@overtime) December 15, 2022

The Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama fast break in 2023-24 will be nicknamed Mars Attacks. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) December 15, 2022

Given Bol Bol’s recent performances on the Magic, there have been some serious questions raised towards his former team Nuggets, and its management for not allowing the 23-year-old to play any minutes. Given in hindsight, the 7ft 2″ forward would have been a boon alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.

Also read: “Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team