Is Bengals-Bills unprecedented for the NFL? A look at similar events

What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history.

The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But there is no evidence of a situation like the one that took place when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf in the first quarter of Monday’s matchup.

Within a minute after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up, and then immediately fell to the ground, medical personnel surrounded him. They administered CPR, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field, according to a statement from the team. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a level-one trauma hospital, and listed in critical condition. On Thursday, Physicians caring for Hamlin said he woke up Wednesday night and is showing substantial improvement.

Despite the rarity of this week’s events, the NFL is no stranger to severe injuries. The Bengals have also seen their fair share of tragic moments.

Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed on the field at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 24, 1971, during a game against the Chicago Bears.

Hughes had just made a 32-yard reception. A couple of plays later, Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich watched in disbelief as Hughes clutched his chest and fell face first to the ground. Hall of Famer Dick Butkus was there as well and began frantically waving for help. In all likelihood, Hughes was dead before the medical personnel reached him.

Even after he was transported off the field, the teams finished the game.

Other severe NFL injuries

Kevin Everett nearly died on the field in 2007. The former Bills tight end suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury while making a tackle on a kickoff.

nearly died on the field in 2007. The former Bills tight end suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury while making a tackle on a kickoff. Reggie Brown suffered a spinal cord injury in the final game of the 1997 season. Like Hamlin, the former Lions linebacker was given CPR on the field. He has mostly recovered from the devastating injury.

suffered a spinal cord injury in the final game of the 1997 season. Like Hamlin, the former Lions linebacker was given CPR on the field. He has mostly recovered from the devastating injury. Mike Utley was Paralyzed during a game in 1991. The former Lions Offensive guard remains a paraplegic.

was Paralyzed during a game in 1991. The former Lions Offensive guard remains a paraplegic. Dennis Byrd was Paralyzed during a 1992 contest. The former New York Jets defensive end later regained the ability to walk before his death in 2016.

was Paralyzed during a 1992 contest. The former New York Jets defensive end later regained the ability to walk before his death in 2016. Darryl Stingley suffered a broken neck and became a quadriplegic after a collision during a preseason game in 1978. The former New England Patriots wide receiver was eventually able to operate an electric wheelchair before he died in 2007. A spinal cord injury and quadriplegia were among the contributing factors to his death, an Autopsy revealed.

Other notable injuries at Paycor Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal cord injury after tackling Bengals wide receiver John Malone in 2017. Shazier was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to UC Medical Center. He was later transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. The Ohio State University product was ultimately able to recover.

Earlier this season, Maimi Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carried off the field on a stretcher after being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was transported to UC Medical Center with head and neck injuries. He was later discharged and flew back with the team, according to a tweet from the Dolphins.