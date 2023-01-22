Is Auburn basketball’s fast SEC start fool’s gold? We’ll find out soon

AUBURN — After Johni Broome threw down a couple of dunks and Wendell Green Jr. connected on a pair of jumpers, Auburn basketball held an early lead in its 81-66 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Auburn’s offense was hot to start, making its first four attempts from the floor. But the Gamecocks wouldn’t go away. Every time the Tigers would tack on points, South Carolina responded by whittling the deficit. But Auburn finished the final 4:18 of the first half on a 15-4 run, ballooning its advantage up to 17 and setting the table for the second half.

“I thought we had good defense,” Coach Bruce Pearl said of his team’s finish to the opening 20 minutes. “I thought we made some offense of our defense. Got spacing. Got a little inside out.

“Looked the part, right?”

