Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?

The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.

In addition to the 20 signees on board, 12 transfers have decided that they will spend the 2023 season on the Plains, giving the Tigers the #4 transfer class in the nation. Freeze and the coaching staff have locked in transfers in nearly every position, from lineman to edge to running back, but there is one key transfer that the Tigers are lacking: a quarterback.

With Zach Calzada transferred out of the program to Incarnate Word, Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner, and TJ Finley remain in the Auburn football quarterbacks room, with 2023 quarterback Hank Brown on his way in. It’s expected that Finley will likely hit the Portal after he graduates in May, so for the sake of depth and competition the Tigers will be looking for a good fit in the portal.

Speaking of TJ Finley, the quarterback transferred to the Plains from LSU in 2021, and it’s possible that Hugh Freeze will be looking at the same school for his next transfer quarterback. Walker Howard entered the Portal last week after spending one year in Baton Rouge as a member of the class of 2022.

He was a 4-star recruit out of high school and had offers from multiple big programs, including several around the SEC like Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Howard visited both Ole Miss and TCU this weekend according to 247 Sports.

Rumor has it that Howard was supposed to visit a third school this weekend, although it hasn’t been named. Has Hugh Freeze and co. decided to go after the former LSU quarterback? With only three days left to enroll in classes and become eligible for spring practice on the Plains, we’ll get our answer soon enough.