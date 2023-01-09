Is Al Horford’s Celtics Evolution a problem? Not yet

You probably missed a strange streak ending during the Celtics’ win against the Mavericks on Thursday night. It didn’t matter much to the outcome of the game. It didn’t result in a highlight play, leading only to two free throws. The play would have seemed totally routine to anyone without knowledge of Al Horford’s long free-throw drought.

By drawing a shooting foul on Luka Doncic with 2:52 left in the second quarter of the Celtics’ 124-95 win, Horford earned his first free-throw attempts since Nov. 14. Before the two Charity shots in Dallas, Horford went 52 days and 18 full games without a trip to the free-throw line, highlighting a season-long development for him. As of Monday morning, the big man had taken just 10 free throws all season, averaging one free-throw attempt per 93.9 minutes on the court. That seems impossible for someone who has played as many minutes as Horford has and remains as impactful as Horford does. Still, at 36, his game has moved ever further away from the hoop. Several other stats, such as his minuscule number of 2-point attempts, suggest he is not so much failing at producing near the rim as he is just declining to try it in the first place. That’s not necessarily alarming because he remains a key part of what the Celtics do on both ends of the court, but it does raise questions about how much Father Time has taken away from him.

Even while playing more minutes per game than he did last season, Horford has only taken 2.7 2-point attempts per game, down from 4.4 last season and easily the lowest of his career. His usage rate of 11.5 percent, down from a previous career low of 14.8 percent last season, has sunk low enough to be in Semi Ojeleye territory. Horford is launching more 3-pointers than ever and drilling them at an extremely high clip (42.7 percent) but has hardly looked for other types of offense. His damage has been especially limited closer to the hoop. He has never punished opponents on the glass, but even by his standards a 4.0 Offensive rebound percentage is anemic. Only 22 percent of his shot attempts have come from within four feet of the basket, which would represent a career low and in the eighth percentile among all big men this season, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Part of the trend is due to Horford’s job in the offense. The Celtics use him as a spacer in five-out looks. They rarely ever throw him the ball in the post. His task is largely to make the game easier for the players around him, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Horford remains highly capable of doing that. Boston wouldn’t have the league’s best offense without him. He injects the offense with energy and unselfishness. He has become a knockdown shooter. He allows the Celtics to put skill everywhere on the court without sacrificing too much on defense. He thinks the game like a coach and sees the game like a guard.

Although Horford has sacrificed some scoring chances, he has actually been more efficient in his remaining ones than ever. His true shooting percentage (61.7 percent) would be a career high. His accuracy at the rim is basically in line with what he’s always done. There are many reasons not to worry much about the way his role has evolved. He is helpful in a long list of ways and has aged extremely gracefully. The Celtics’ defensive numbers have been just as dominant as ever when he has shared the court with Robert Williams this season.

It’s still fair to wonder if Horford’s diminished production near the rim will matter against the highest level of competition. Will he grab the big Offensive rebound deep in a playoff series? Will he beat up a guard switched onto him when the Celtics need it most? Will he follow up a big and-one by flexing towards the crowd, like he has done in many big moments over his career? Or is part of his game lost forever?

Even if the answer to the final question is yes, the Celtics could be totally fine. Just look at this defensive sequence, which says more about Robert Williams than Horford but shows how well they complement each other on that end of the court:

To counter some of my own points above: Here are two centers, one of them being Horford, executing a switch-everything scheme in crunch time. After switching to Romeo Langford, Horford forces the former Celtics wing to give up the ball. Robert Williams is guarding Jeremy Sochan on the Perimeter but effectively hands him right off to Horford. When Sochan throws the ball back to Langford, Williams is able to recover to Langford in the corner, then jump with him twice without surrendering any window for a shot attempt. Sure, Langford isn’t an all-star level scorer, but the versatility of Boston’s two big men is rare. At their best, they allow the Celtics to engulf opponents.

Horford remains able to fit into that. Boston has only played 38 minutes with him and Williams on the court so far this season, but the defensive numbers over that time look sparkling. The Celtics lost Williams’ first three games of the season but are 5-1 with him since. Over his 175 minutes on the court, they own a plus-10.8 net rating that shows the team has quickly regained its groove with him. Regardless of whether he’s reinserted into the starting lineup soon, the team should benefit once he starts playing more minutes again, as Jared Weiss recently wrote. It’s not clear when that will happen because of Williams’ iffy injury history, but the Celtics are well aware of the transformational presence on their bench. With Horford and Williams on the court, the Celtics have already shown they can snap right back into the hard-hitting, defensive-minded mode that carried them to the Finals last season. They probably won’t play big lineups as often as they did last season, just because they’re more capable on the Perimeter now, but should blast off to another level if Horford and Williams can be everything they were last season as an ace defensive frontcourt.

Horford has been important to Boston’s ability to thrive without Williams. Horford has been a major reason the Celtics sit atop the NBA standings at this stage. His slippage in certain aspects hasn’t overshadowed everything else he provides. It’s still notable, weird and could potentially become meaningful at some point down the road.

