Is Aerojet Cobra’s Best Franchise To Date?

Last year’s Cobra LTDx range of golf clubs was a huge success for the brand. An aspirational aesthetic, improved sound and feel and impressive distance in the drivers made them easily one of the best drivers of 2022. Indeed, the whole 2022 range felt like another step forward for a brand that is right up there with the best in the business . Back in 2019, it felt like the launch of the F9 Speedback driver was Cobra’s coming out party as a serious driver brand so, four years later, is Aerojet set to be the solidification of Cobra as one of golf’s most reliable manufacturers?

What is the new technology?

As you might expect from the name Aerojet, one of the main technological advances in the new range is advanced aerodynamics in the driver heads. There are three heads in the range – Aerojet, Aerojet Max and Aerojet LS – all of which have progressive Aero shaping to best suit the characteristics of each driver. The new head shapes are designed to be highly streamlined, more symmetrical, and produce very low drag, allowing Golfers to swing in a zone they are still comfortable in but still achieve more overall speed.

A side angle view of each model from the Cobra Aerojet driver range

(Image credit: Cobra)

The next piece of technology worth discussing is the new PWR-BRIDGE Weighting that sits behind the face of the drivers. It is designed to offer more speed, better launch qualities and, in turn, more distance. The bridge weight sits directly behind the face without touching it or the Sole of the club, freeing up the bottom of the driver to flex more, giving Golfers more speed from Perimeter hits, and enabling the use of a brand-new face design.

That brand-new face comes in the shape of the PWRSHELL HOT Face and is the final ingredient to accessing more speed with the Aerojet driver. The new face has more surface area than the LTDx and is also thinner, allowing it to flex more. Overall, this technology has allowed the face to flex 15% more than LTDx. It sees the end of CNC-milled faces in Cobra drivers, a technology that has been used since the launch of the F9 Speedback driver in 2019. All three models have identical Crowns and come with a raw carbon fiber gloss finish and all also feature MyFly hosel adjustment that allows players to adjust for loft and lie.

The HOT face is the Cobra Aerojet driver

(Image credit: Future)

What are the models and who are they aiming at?

