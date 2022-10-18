Is a wedge fitting worth it?

Will a wedge fitting make a difference in your game? Getty Images

Is it worth the trouble to get my wedges custom-fit? Alejandro S. – North Carolina

I think you already know how we’re going to answer this one, Al. Of course, it makes sense to get fit for your wedges. You’ll benefit from having every club in your bag custom fit, but in this go-around, we’ll stick to the main reasons why wedge fitting makes sense should you want to level up your short game.

1. You’ll dial in the perfect Lofts

One of the biggest mistakes golfers can make in their club set is to buy the highest lofted wedge first, then work backwards toward the pitching wedge to “fill in the gaps.” A wedge fitter will likely do things in reverse and lead with the right set of Lofts that make sense with your current iron set and also for your shot trajectories and tendencies. And for the matter, lob shots aren’t just for 60° wedges. With the right know-how and the perfect loft for your swing, you can hit flop shots all day long with a 56° or 58° wedge.

2. You’ll find the right bounce angle and grind

We’ve covered bounce angles ad nauseam here at Golf.com and can’t stress how important it is to choose the right bounce for your game. If you need a reminder, the bounce angle on a wedge is formed by the Sole of the wedge when held vertically to the ground. Higher bounce Angles lift the leading edge higher off the ground to prevent digging, and lower bounce wedges put the leading edge closer to the ground for more versatility. To add another layer of complexity, the grind on the Sole is just as important. There isn’t a right or wrong answer for everyone—factors to consider relative to the bounce and grind of your wedges include your swing type (shallow or steep), preferred shot styles (open-faced or squared) and also the types of courses you normally play.

3. You’ll choose the right shape

Wedge shape matters, too. You can find blade-style wedges, semi or full cavity-backs, full-face grooves, wedges with added offset, no offset, and so on. Some wedges lean towards added forgiveness and/or more distance. Others placate Golfers who like to get Crafty and hit a variety of shots and/or who need added spin and/or trajectory control.

Take what Cleveland Golf has to offer, for example. The company currently has multiple wedge designs to choose from, ranging from the classically shaped RTX4, to the cavity back CBX, to the CBX Full-Face with an extended toe and a face full of grooves, and finally the Smart Sole 4 wedge with its huge Sole that eliminates digging. Clearly, there’s a Cleveland wedge shape out there for everyone.

4. You won’t overlook the shaft and grip

What shaft you choose in your wedges can greatly affect how it feels and performs. Some players prefer stiffer profiles, while others like “wedge flex” shafts that flex more and promote more spin. Lately, composite shafts have become common in wedges, too. Knowing the right shaft model, flex, and even length can be easily sorted out with a proper fitting.

And, don’t forget the grip. You may prefer a skinnier or thicker wedge grip depending on whether you want to speed up or slow down your hands, or if you have a knack for pushing or pulling your pitch shots. A different grip diameter can make a huge difference, and so can opting for one that is heavier and/or counterweight.

5. You’ll have options to fine-tune the details

Not every wedge allows it, but many can be customized beyond the stock bounce, lie and loft angles. Some fitters can actually bend your club to fit your exact taste, be it a degree or two flat or upright, or perhaps +/- a degree or two. Some fitters can further customize your bounce via a custom grind or can also adjust how weight is distributed by boring holes through certain areas of the sole/rear of the clubhead.

Convinced yet? Check out your favorite retailer online and see when they have wedge fittings in your area. If they don’t, look for a clubfitter who can deliver an outside wedge fitting to help you dial in the perfect combination to help you shoot lower scores.

