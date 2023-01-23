Is a pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again? | This is the Loop

During Friday’s second round at Yas Links, Luke Donald, who’ll be captaining the European Ryder Cup team in Rome in September, was just short of the green on the par-5 second hole in two, with a somewhat awkward shot ahead given the humps and bumps of the green. As he stood over his ball, the flag was not in the hole or even being tended by the caddie (Johnny “Longsocks” McLaren holding it off to the side), which surprised the commentators since that meant Donald would be unable to see the cup as he played the shot.