Is a Brady-Belichick Reunion brewing for the 2023 NFL season?

Tom Brady is in the last year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and needless to say, the quarterback appears to be struggling with the team and even though many assume this will be his last season in the NFLthere’s also some thought about a potential reunion with his former coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriotsand that storyline appears to be set for next offseason.

Tom Brady: “That was f***ing awesome”

Brady recently expressed his admiration for Bill Belichick

During his “let’s go” podcast alongside Jim Gray, Tom Brady talked about his relationship with Bill Belichick and how he’s still a fan of the Patriots, admitting he follows the team on a weekly basis.

Tom Brady, on the slumping Bucs: “No one feels sorry for us, nor should they”AP

Brady explained that given all the years that he spent with Bill Belichick talking to him during games, he still can hear the Coach as if he was next to him.

“We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world. He’s a great competitor.”

Could Tom Brady serve as Mac Jones mentor?

Some are wondering if a reunion between Tom Brady and the Patriots is possible and if so, what would happen to Mac Joneswith many believing that Jones could learn a lot from Brady, specifically how to make plays happen when everything seems to not work, attacking defenses instead of the quarterback being attacked by them.

There’s also the thought of Brady having Playmakers like Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker to his disposal.

For now it appears that a reunion between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is impossible, but only time will tell.