Irwin to host girls’ basketball clinic | Center County Gazette

BOALSBURG — As the new head of the girls basketball program at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Bethany Irwin has the experience, know-how and passion to increase interest in the game.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Irwin will be hosting a girls basketball clinic at Saint Joseph’s in Boalsburg. All girls in grades 3 to 8 are eligible to attend.

“I am a strong advocate of playing multiple sports, and all sports can help with the other,” said Irwin. “I am hoping to generate interest in young girls to pursue the sport (basketball) and add that to their sports life.”

While the Clinic will focus on Fundamentals of the game of basketball, including ball handling, shooting technique and defense, Irwin believes girls of all basketball abilities will leave the Clinic with something new to add to their game.

Irwin has been involved in girls basketball for 45 years. Following her successful college basketball career at Penn State, she coached girls basketball teams at both Bellefonte Area High School and State College Area High School. At State College, she compiled a 399-187 record, including eight titles and eight runner-up finishes in District 6 and participation in the state Playoffs in 15 years. Furthermore, Irwin has trained and mentored 27 Collegiate Women’s basketball players.

This is Irwin’s first year as the head girls basketball coach at Saint Joseph’s.

Cost of the Clinic is $30 per participant if registered by Nov. 1, and walk-ins are welcome. Registration information is posted at www.stjoeacad.org. The proceeds will go towards Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy and the girls basketball program.

“I love to teach the game of basketball. I want to generate the interest and passion for the sport with other girls in Center County.”

Bethany Irwin