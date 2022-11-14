Irvington caps historic run with Class B state title

CORTLAND – The weather outside was frightful, but the title is so delightful.

On a snowy, cold and windy Sunday, Irvington topped off its historic season with the Class B state championship, defeating Section 5’s Haverling in a dramatic 2-1 overtime battle.

Senior Kyli Parsons charged in and sent in a hard shot that bounced off the outstretched hands of Haverling goalkeeper Lola Coots and into the back of the net for the first state title in Irvington girls soccer history.

“There was not much time left, and I knew that we needed to get the ball into the back of the net,” Parsons said. “There was only one thing to do and we needed to get it in the net. It didn’t matter if it was me or someone else, but someone had to do it. I was in the right place and it ended up happening.

“We were all excited for today. I had a feeling it was all going to come together, and I’m just so happy that it all did. We all executed exactly what we needed to do. We made history, our town had never gone as far as regionals. We did that, and now, states.”

It was the biggest stage that Irvington had played on, to date, and there was plenty on the line. In a season filled with many firsts — the first section title since 2006, first regional final since 1989, and now, its first-ever trip to the state final four and title match — the Bulldogs didn’t look like a group of newcomers that would be caught up in the bright lights of Cortland and New York high school girls soccer’s Championship finale.

“This is something that we, as a team, have been dreaming of for as long as I can remember,” Irvington senior Kaitlyn Krieger said. “Playing with this group of girls, it’s so incredible. The Chemistry we have is seriously unmatched by any other team out there and it’s something that’s so special. I knew we were gonna get here and win it because of that.”

After bulldozing Long Island champ Seaford, 5-1, in Saturday’s semifinal, Sunday’s contest was much tighter, but the Bulldogs were ready.

They asserted themselves early and although they maintained control, it was a scoreless bout at halftime.

Irvington eventually broke through, with Krieger supplying the first goal of the game. Haverling started to settle in after being driven back on its heels for most of the match, and quickly answered back Moments later, with Ella Yartym tying things up midway through the second half.

“Before we went into the game, we said whatever happens, we’re gonna stick together and we really showed that,” Krieger said. “We never gave up on each other. We were constantly giving each other positive words and picking each other up.”

That composure was put to the test, as the snowfall intensified and the game went into overtime.

Eventually Parsons and the rest of the Bulldogs’ persistence paid off and for the first time ever, they can now call themselves state champions.

“Many of them have been with me for the last four years, so it’s just the culmination of everything that they put together,” Irvington Coach Pat DiBenedetto said. “They really wanted it. When it went into overtime, they said, ‘We want it, we’re not going out here as co-champions. We’re going out there and winning this whole thing.’ And, so, they did.”

What it means

Irvington wins its first state championship in program history. Section 1’s Class B representative has gone on to win state titles in each of the last three NYSPHSAA tournaments. Pleasantville won in 2019, followed by Bronxville in 2021 after a COVID-19 hiatus, and now, the Bulldogs.

Player of the game

Kaitlyn Krieger, Irvington: She helped keep the attacking pressure and the Bulldogs were relentless throughout the night. She was named Most Outstanding Player and had the first goal of the game.

By the numbers

Irvington (19-4-1) — Kaitlyn Krieger and Kylie Parsons each had a goal. Sadie van der Spuy had four saves.

Haverling (22-1) — Lola Coots was named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, while Keegan Smith was named her team’s Most Outstanding Player.

They said it

“I’m so happy for them, our slogan has been ‘together, we will,'” DiBenedetto said. “And they did it. They made history. I can’t be more than happy for all of them and everything they’ve done this whole season.”

“Last year, we had basically the same team, and we lost one senior and didn’t have the ending we wanted,” Parsons said. “This year, we came in with a different mentality. This is all business. We came in, we executed and it feels so good. There’s no other team that wanted this more than us.”

