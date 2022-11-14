Irvington caps historic run with Class B state title

CORTLAND – The weather outside was frightful, but the title is so delightful.

On a snowy, cold and windy Sunday, Irvington topped off its historic season with the Class B state championship, defeating Section 5’s Haverling in a dramatic 2-1 overtime battle.

Senior Kyli Parsons charged in and sent in a hard shot that bounced off the outstretched hands of Haverling goalkeeper Lola Coots and into the back of the net for the first state title in Irvington girls soccer history.

“There was not much time left, and I knew that we needed to get the ball into the back of the net,” Parsons said. “There was only one thing to do and we needed to get it in the net. It didn’t matter if it was me or someone else, but someone had to do it. I was in the right place and it ended up happening.

“We were all excited for today. I had a feeling it was all going to come together, and I’m just so happy that it all did. We all executed exactly what we needed to do. We made history, our town had never gone as far as regionals. We did that, and now, states.”

It was the biggest stage that Irvington had played on, to date, and there was plenty on the line. In a season filled with many firsts — the first section title since 2006, first regional final since 1989, and now, its first-ever trip to the state final four and title match — the Bulldogs didn’t look like a group of newcomers that would be caught up in the bright lights of Cortland and New York high school girls soccer’s Championship finale.

