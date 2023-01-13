Iron out your problems at Las Vegas’ many golf courses

Las Vegas has always had a vibrant golf scene, with courses nestled against the mountains, facing the desert and even facing the Strip. Some are reserved for resort guests, while others are open to all. Here’s a sampling of the variety of the many courses you can access in the Vegas area.

Two of Las Vegas’ most enjoyed courses are Cascata (1 Cascata Drive, 702.294.2005) and Rio Secco (2851 Grand Hills Drive, 702.777.2400), both VICI Properties that are now being run by CDN Golf Management Inc. Cascata is a gorgeously manicured course in close-by Boulder City, featuring a 418-foot waterfall, Lakes and streams, plus a breathtaking backdrop of red hills surrounding the course . Rio Secco is in the prestigious Seven Hills area of ​​the southern Vegas Valley, and is nestled among native scenery with views of the Las Vegas Strip. You’ll find Butch Harmon’s School of Golf here as well. Both are about a 30-minute drive from the Strip.

For a game that’s right on the Strip itself, consider Bali Shark (5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 888.427.6678), just south of Mandalay Bay. This favorite offers easy access, as well as Tropical Landscaping and a tiki bar-inspired casual restaurant and bar, plus the Cili restaurant for dinner after you’ve finished your last round.

Far north in the Las Vegas Valley is the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Course (10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd., 702.658.1400), which encompasses three courses, The Wolf, Sun Mountain and Snow Mountain, all with varying degrees of difficulty. Feeling cocky? Try The Wolf.

TPC Las Vegas (9851 Canyon Run Drive, 702.256.2000) is a beautiful course that often hosts celebrity events on the manicured (and recently resodded) lawns. TPC Las Vegas is a PGA Tour facility, the only public one in Las Vegas.

Out at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, you’ll find Reflection Bay (75 Montelago Blvd., 702.740.4653), another amazing venue in an upscale community setting. The Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course is open to all.

And although it isn’t open to everyone, if you are a guest of MGM Resorts International, you’ll want to explore the decadent Shadow Creek (866.260.0069) in the northern valley, with beautiful lake settings that have inspired players and wowed celebrities for many years. Private limos and personal caddies are just a few of the benefits.

