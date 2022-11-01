Irish rock Juggernaut Gaelic Storm comes to Walton Arts Center – Fayetteville Flyer

Gaelic Storm / Courtesy

The acclaimed Celtic group Gaelic Storm has risen from local pub sessions in their hometown of Santa Monica, California to an internationally known touring and recording act that has topped the World Music Billboard charts seven times and headlined some of the largest Irish Festivals across the country.

The band’s first exposure arrived before they had even recorded their first album, appearing as the “steerage band” entertaining passengers in the massive 1997 blockbuster Titanic. They released their self-titled debut album a year later and have since released 13 more albums, with 250 million Streams on all platforms and more than 200 shows performed annually.

With an energetic mix of Irish and Scottish traditional fare, drinking songs, beautiful folk songs and playful originals, Gaelic Storm has also proven to be a popular act at many US Festivals – including Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival and Wakarusa, right here in Ozark, Arkansas.

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatical audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling; the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals; Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition; and the rockers simply relish the passion with which they play their instruments.

Listen to Gaelic Storm on Spotify here, and don’t miss it when the Irish rock Juggernaut takes the stage at Walton Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 15. Tickets start at under $20! Buy now at waltonartscenter.org.

Listen to Gaelic Storm