Irish Carabao Cup round-up: Bazunu Battles back from early own goal as Saints beat Kennedy’s Imps

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was able to recover from the early Blow of an own goal at home to League One opposition to move into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

outhampton came from 1-0 down at home to a Lincoln City managed by former Ireland cap Mark Kennedy, and who had Irish players Paudie O’Connor, Sean Roughan and Danny Mandroiu in the side.

Lincoln took the lead in the fourth round tie after only two minutes, scoring from a corner kick as Limerick native O’Connor appeared to get the crucial touch as Bazunu attempted to save, and initial reports put the goal down as an own goal for Bazunu , although O’Connor will contest that.

Che Adams Leveled for the Saints on 25 minutes and then scored what proved to be the Winner 16 minutes from time, so Lincoln bowed out but with heads held high amid praise for Kennedy’s side.

Mark Travers’ interest in the League Cup is over, however, as a strong Bournemouth side were beaten 1-0 away to Newcastle United, Travers starting in that cup tie.

It was a mixed night for Ireland U21 cap Joe Hodge as he started for Wolves in their cup game at home to Gillingham but was replaced at half time, when the tie was scoreless and Wolves, playing under Julen Lopetegui for the first time, needed second half goals from Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait Nouri to win 2-0.

And it was a tough night for the Irish contingent at League One strugglers MK Dons. Warren O’Hora captained a side containing Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant but they were beaten 3-0 at home to Leicester City.

Carabao Cup fourth round results

Southampton 2 Lincoln City 1

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Wolves 2 Gillingham 0

MK Dons 0 Leicester City 3