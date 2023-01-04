Irick Gardner takes over the York Panther Volleyball program

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, January 04, 2023 – 02:30 PM





Garrett Schwarz announced on Monday afternoon that Irick Gardner has been tabbed as the next head coach of the York University Volleyball program. “I’m extremely excited about this hire and what Irick brings to our volleyball program,” said Schwarz. “He is a proven coach and leader who is passionate about teaching volleyball.”

Gardner comes to York University from Judson University. He is currently the men’s volleyball coach at Judson and will finish out his season there before moving to York. Gardner has been the men’s coach for four seasons and this past year was also the women’s head coach.

“I have a passion for coaching volleyball, even more so the women’s game. Having the opportunity to Coach Women’s volleyball this past fall has reminded me of how much I’ve missed it, so getting the chance to Coach again in August at York is a blessing, said Gardner. “I’m really excited about building the program at York as well as getting involved in what a wonderful community the school has to offer.”

The Judson Eagles Women’s volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 19-21. The Eagles finished 8-9 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Coach Gardner has been coaching volleyball since 1988. He has coached at essentially every level from middle school, high school, AAU, JUCO, NAIA, and NCAA.

Gardner has a resume full of coaching experience in the Women’s game. He was the Club Director & Coach at Instant Replay Volleyball Club in Farmington Hills, Michigan, from 1996-2017. He was the Head Girl’s Volleyball Coach at Marian High School in Bloomfield, Michigan, from 2004-2011. During that run, his team appeared in the final four five times, including two championships and two runner-up finishes. He was the Head Women’s Volleyball Coach at Concordia-Ann Arbor from 2003-2004. Other parts of his coaching tenure include assisting with the JR National Bahamian team in 2000 during a short visit, being an Assistant Coach for Kentucky State and Wayne State, as well as coaching in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

While coaching at Marian, Gardner is a six-time CSHL Conference Coach of the Year. He is also a three-time Michigan Regional Coach of the Year and a two-time Michigan Class A Coach of the Year. He was most recently selected as the CCAC Coach of the year for the men’s program at Judson last spring.

Gardner will finish his season at Judson with the men’s team and then relocate to York later in the spring. They will immediately begin recruiting for the 2023 season and beyond.

Coach Gardner is married and has two young children.

