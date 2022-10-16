Ireland’s Overtime Goal Gives Skyhawks First Win Of 2022 Season

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (October 15, 2022)- Despite Salve Regina tying the contest in the third period, the Stonehill College men’s ice hockey team held off the Seahawks with a Frank Ireland goal in overtime which gave the Skyhawks their first win of the 2022 season.

Scoring

STO: Jake Cady ( Kyle Heath & Nolan FitzPatrick )- 12:02, 1st period

Frank Ireland ( Carter Rapalje & William Tripp )- 14:14, 1st period

Carter Rapalje ( Dean Schwenninger & Frank Ireland )- 10:40, 2nd period

Cam Mannion13:29-2nd period

Carter Rapalje ( Frank Ireland & Ryan Davies )- 04:28, 3rd period

Frank Ireland ( Carter Rapalje & William Tripp )- 03:55, overtime

SAL: Damon Zimmer (Jonathan Hammel)05:06-1st period

Cayden Kraus14:16-2nd period

Seth Benson (Joseph Kile & Johnny Mulera)12:28-3rd period

Walter Baumann ( Damon Zimmer ), 13:18-3rd period

Seth Benson (Joseph Kile )

Goaltending

STO: Gavin FitzPatrick (60:00)- 36 clay

SAL: Levi Mitchell (60:)- 20 clay

Gavin FitzPatrick posted a season-high with 36 saves (Photo Credit: Stonehill Athletics).

The Details

Salve Regina got off to a quick start after Zimmer corralled a loose puck in front of FitzPatrick to beat him glove side for an early 1-0 advantage.

However, seven minutes later, the Skyhawks tied things up at one after Cady received a great setup from both Keath and FitzPatrick) and just two minutes after the tying goal, Ireland gave Stonehill a one-goal lead (2-1) on the powerplay .

After retaking the lead, FitzPatrick was great in net to close the first with four saves and the Stonehill defense shut down a late powerplay chance for Salve Regina.

Nearly halfway through the second period (10:40), Rapalje tacked on a goal of his own after Ireland made a great indirect pass to Schwenninger. After Schwenninger collected the puck, he sent over a saucer pass to Rapalje for the score.

Three minutes later (13:29), after Mitchell tried to clear out the puck, Mannion was right there to Steal the Puck away and pushed his shot past the reach of Mitchell which made it 4-0.

Before the second came to the end, Kraus sent his shot right past FitzPatrick and that cut the deficit to two (4-2). As the third got underway, Davies pushed the puck up to Raplje and he sent it over to Ireland who then dished it back to Rapalje and snuck the puck past Mitchell to make it a 5-2 advantage.

After Rapalje’s second goal, Salve Regina grabbed three goals in the third and forced the first overtime of the season for the Skyhawks.

With a little over a minute remaining, Tripp put the puck in space for Rapalje, and once he got the puck, he immediately sent the puck forward to Ireland who buried the game-winning goal.

Up Next

Stonehill is back in action when they travel to Fitchburg State on Wednesday, October 19 at 6 pm

