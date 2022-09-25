Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insists Alan Browne was pushed by Scotland player before handball for Ryan Christie penalty

STEPHEN KENNY Cried foul over the penalty which saw his team beaten at Hampden Park.

Ryan Christie converted from the spot with eight minutes left to play after Alan Browne handled John McGinn’s corner.

3 The Ireland manager questioned the penalty that gave Scotland the win in the Nations League

3 Referee Sandro Scharer penalized Alan Browne for a handball in the box Credit: Getty

3 Ryan Christie scored the penalty to seal a 2-1 win for Scotland

The substitute appeared to be knocked forward by team-mate John Egan but the Ireland Skipper reckoned it was a Scotland player which caused him to raise his arms.

Kenny said: “It’s a contentious penalty, it’s very harsh.

“I was just looking at it there, I just saw it before I came in.

“It seems as though Alan Browne has been pushed by a Scottish player which resulted in him raising his hands in an unnatural position at point-blank range.

“It was very congested but it seems that’s the case.

“There is a group of players there so it is hard to be saying exactly, but it looks like he was pushed off balance by a Scottish player, which forces him to raise his hands and the header is from point blank. It is a harsh way to lose.”

But Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke insisted: “The penalty was right.

“Everyone will argue their own case, but if you jump like that for the ball with your arms forward, it’s a penalty, and Ryan showed good composure.”

Earlier, after Troy Parrott correctly had a goal chalked off for offside, Egan gave Ireland the lead when Scotland failed to adequately clear a corner.

But Scotland Leveled within five minutes of the restart through Jack Hendry with Matt Doherty and Parrott squandering chances to retake the lead.

Kenny said: “Troy knows he should have scored it, but listen, he has been brilliant for us. I thought he worked his socks off and his finish for the goal that was disallowed was brilliant.”

SINKING FEELING

Ireland will be relegated from Nations League Group B if they suffer a second defeat to Armenia who claimed a surprise 1-0 when the sides met in Yerevan in June.

Kenny said: “It’s not where we want to be, but our last three performances have been good.

“This is a tough game to lose from our point of view. In the first half we showed real maturity. I felt we had a high degree of control overall in the first half and scored a good goal which was disallowed from Troy.

“John Egan got the goal, we were comfortable in possession, we didn’t concede many chances.

“The team played well, we were very disappointed to concede five minutes in because I felt we started the second half well.

“From a Scotland point of view, it was a good goal, with a centre-half joining in from deep, but we’re disappointed with that. Then the crowd really got behind the team in a major way.”