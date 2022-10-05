Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s surpasses fundraising goal

Special to the Tribune



Nearly 300 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Iredell County in the fight to end the disease at Bellingham Park in Mooresville on Sept. 24. Participants surpassed their goal of $28,000 with more than $33,000 raised to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Iredell County community for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter.

Team Dyan (Di) was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $4,700. The other top fundraising teams include The McIntosh Law Firm ($3,493) and Edward Jones – Region 244 – Iredell County ($2,858).

On walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent People’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Ramona Holloway from Mix 107.9’s Matt & Ramona Show emceed the event. Holloway lost her mother, Wheezy, to dementia in 2021.

Said Lambert: “We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina Residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”

The association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness by the end of the year. Walk Day might have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/iredell.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Learn more at alz.org/walk.Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.