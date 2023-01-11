Iran protests to Iraq over naming of ‘Arabian Gulf’ soccer tournament

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has protested to Iraq over the use of the name “Arabian Gulf” for a regional soccer competition held in the neighboring country, state media reported Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic insists that the body of water should be called the “Persian Gulf” and has repeatedly raised the issue with countries and organizations that refer to it otherwise.

Iraq on Friday welcomed Arab national teams from across the region to its southern city of Basra for the 25th edition of the competition officially known as the Arabian Gulf Cup.

It is the first time Iraq has hosted the Biennial competition — commonly referred to as the “Gulf Cup” — since it was launched in 1979.

“We summoned the Iraqi ambassador” on Sunday over the issue, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

“Although we have strategic, brotherly and deep relations with Iraq, we have clearly expressed our protest about this issue,” he said.

“We reflected the sensitivity of the great Nation of Iran to the use of the exact and complete term of Persian Gulf to the Iraqi side.”

Kuwait supporters attend the Arabian Gulf Cup football match between Kuwait and Qatar at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on January 7, 2023. (Hussein Faleh / AFP)

The name of the Vital oil shipping lane has for years been a bone of contention between Iran and its Arab neighbors.

The 2010 edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, due to have taken place in Tehran, was postponed and later canceled over the dispute.

In the same year, Iran warned that airlines using the term Arabian Gulf on inflight maps would be barred from its airspace.

In 2016, Oman Air switched off a map that labeled the waterway as the Persian Gulf, after a Storm of Criticism on social media.

In 2012, Iran criticized internet giant Google for leaving the waterway nameless on its online map services, which now refer to it as the “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf).”

You’re a dedicated reader

That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago – to provide discerning Readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the Journalism we do is costly, we invite Readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.

For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality Journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREEas well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.

Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel

Join Our Community Join Our Community Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button