Ipswich Town striker George Hirst keen to score first goal for Blues

The Leicester loanee made his first start for his new club at Oxford on Saturday, showing some promising signs before sending a good second-half shot wide of the post with his final touch of the game.

Hirst will be hopeful of a first Portman Road start against Morecambe on Tuesday night and is keen to open his account as soon as possible.

“The sooner the better,” Hirst said, when asked about his desire for a first Ipswich goal.

“For me, I’ve always known I’m going to be judged on my goals and that’s the life of a striker, but as long as I’m playing well and helping the team to win games then that’s the most important thing.

George Hirst made his first Ipswich start at Oxford (Image: Pagepix Ltd)

“Selfishly, with my striker head on, I want to get off the mark as quickly as possible and put as many balls in the back of the net as I possibly can.

“I’ve always enjoyed the pressure and responsibility of being the focal point of the team and also someone the team can rely on.

“I thrive off of that and hopefully there’s more of that to come.”

Hirst joined the Blues a Fortnight ago, after his loan with Blackburn came to an end, with the 23-year-old settling into life in Suffolk well.

“They have been absolutely brilliant,” they said.

“It’s probably one of the best environments I’ve come into in that sense. Going straight in the staff and all the boys have been brilliant with me, making sure they are there if there’s anything I need or things like that. Every little helps.

“I’ve got myself a little apartment down here now so I’m not in a hotel, which is good, so I can go home after training and relax.

“It’s been easy to settle in.”

Hirst’s Leicester contract runs until the summer of 2025 but, as he embarks on his fourth loan spell away from the Foxes, could a permanent move to Portman Road be on the cards?

“That’s a conversation for the summer,” he said. “I’m not really too focused on that right now.

Hirst has joined Town on loan from Leicester (Image: Ross Halls)

“For me I’ve come here in January and have three months to try and do everything I can to make sure we can get up to where we need to be.

“There was quite a lot of contact last summer, but I ended up going to Blackburn, which was a tough decision. It was one of those where I wanted to go and test myself at that level. But when I heard of interest this month it was a no-brainer for me.

“It’s (a permanent move) something I have thought about, definitely, but the focus is on Morecambe and I’m not thinking too far ahead.”