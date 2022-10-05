Ipswich Town FC: Did Kyle Edwards mean his first ITFC goal?

Kyle Edwards bagged a brace at Portman Road as Ipswich Town beat Cambridge United last night – but it’s his first goal which has really got people talking.

The electrifying Winger cut back on his left foot before whipping the ball towards the goal from wide right, watching as it curled over the keeper and into the far corner for his first-ever goal for the club.

You can watch a Fantastic angle on the goal, via Town fan Louis on Twitter, here…

The player himself took to Twitter, saying ‘of course’ he meant it.

After the game, boss Kieran McKenna – who said he was ‘delighted’ for the popular Winger – was asked if he meant it as a shot. “He’s saying no comment,” came the reply. “So I’ll stick with that!”

Is Kyle Edwards saying he meant his first goal tonight? McKenna: He’s saying ‘no comment!’ so I’ll stick with that!#itfc — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) October 4, 2022

Asked for his view, defender Luke Woolfenden said: “You can see the fans love him, he has such a smile on his face all the time. So, to get two Tonight was very pleasing, even if one was a cross!”

And former Town star Simon Milton shared a very similar goal he scored almost 30 years ago – incredibly also against Cambridge United.

“Obviously we spotted the Keepers off their line and took full advantage,” they said.

Ultimately of course, it doesn’t matter – they all count!

You can watch the full Highlights of the game here…