IPR News: Air Conditioners, Golf Clubs, Integrated Circuits, Set-top Boxes

The International Trade Commission has recently announced the following actions in Intellectual property rights infringement investigations.

Air conditioners – institution of patent infringement investigation 337-TA-1346 of marine air conditioning systems, components thereof, and products containing the same (complainants Dometic Corporation and Dometic Sweden AB; respondents located in China and the US)

Golf Clubs. In investigation 337-TA-1320, issuance of limited exclusion order barring entry of universal golf club shaft and head connection adapters, components thereof, and products containing the same that are imported on or on behalf of defaulting respondent Top Golf Equipment Co. Limited

Integrated circuits – new IPR infringement complaint Filed on integrated circuits, components thereof, and products containing the same (complainant Realtek Semiconductor Corporation; proposed respondent located in the US)

Set-top boxes – termination without import restrictions of investigation 337-TA-1315 of digital set-top boxes and systems and services including the same based on a Settlement agreement

