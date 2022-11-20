Iowa Women’s basketball grinds past Belmont after draining road trips

IOWA CITY — Looking for a get-right affair after two draining road trips, the No. 6 The Iowa Women’s basketball team received the exact opposite Sunday afternoon.

Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont was picked as the league’s preseason champion and showed exactly why inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Bruins poked and prodded at Iowa for 40 minutes, stifling Offensive flow and forcing the Hawkeyes to pick up the slack defensively.

Iowa did that, just in time to avoid disaster.

Caitlin Clark pieced through the Hawkeyes’ shooting woes with a red-hot run to end the third quarter, and Iowa’s defense kept suffocating in the fourth, leading to a 73-62 win in front of a solid Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd.

“It’s just good to get different things,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said, “and see different things we can go to the film and learn from.”

November concerns don’t always morph into season-long adversity, but the Hawkeyes still needed a clean showing after requiring overtime to beat Drake last Sunday and stumbling Thursday at Kansas State. The latter saw Iowa cough up a late lead in what was hardly a display of top-10 prowess.

While defensive issues mostly dominated those two contests, Iowa’s clunky offense was Sunday’s hurdle. Shots didn’t fall with any regularity from deep. Passes missed the target that often don’t. Belmont’s slow-it-down style contrasted Iowa in many ways. Even Clark took a while to warm up after absorbing an inadvertent elbow to the face early in the first half.

“That definitely kind of shakes you up a little bit,” said Clark, who delivered a game-high 33 points despite entering with an ankle injury suffered on the final play at Kansas State.

The all-American shooter arrived just in time to eliminate serious upset vibes. Eight points in 52 seconds — back-to-back treys and a fastbreak layup — took Iowa from up three to up 11 in the third quarter’s final minute. That was part of an elongated stretch that saw Clark score 15 consecutive Iowa points.

It was a legitimate question if Clark was even going to play Sunday after severely twisting the same ankle at Kansas State she hurt against Southern in the opener. Clark, though, is a tough one to keep sidelined.

“We have some of the best medical facilities in the country here,” Clark said. “Talked to a doctor and was pretty fine. Obviously the normal swelling and bruising — but not a lot of pain — so I knew I was going to be able to go today. Which was good because I definitely didn’t want to sit out. “

After Clark’s third-quarter barrage, Belmont didn’t get within one possession the rest of the way thanks to a stifling defensive effort that limited the Bruins to just two field goals over the final seven minutes. But Clark was still needed to quash some nervous energy. A pull-up jumper and a driving layup late officially finished off the Bruins.

“They really slowed the game down,” Bluder said. “That’s why our score was so low. We didn’t have as many possessions this game as we usually have. They were really walking the ball down the court, and that’s a good way to defend us. We can’t score if we don’t have the ball in our hands. I do think that hindered us a little bit.”

With Iowa’s offense needing time to get up to speed, the Hawkeyes’ defense grabbed control late in the second quarter.

The Bruins didn’t score over the first half’s final 5:40, missing 10 consecutive shots after pulling even 25-25. Some of the clanks were just poor attempts — most were contested shots. The Hawkeyes scored just seven points themselves in that momentum-snatching stretch, yet it still was a productive formula to finally find some separation.

“One through five, we did such a good job of finding our player and boxing out,” Iowa center Monika Czinano said. “Especially in the zone, we did a really nice job. That’s been a big focal point for us.”

Not the prettiest performance, but Sunday’s effort kept the Hawkeyes from losing back-to-back non-conference games for the first time since November 2018. That should get Iowa back on track Entering the Phil Knight Tournament this week in Portland.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending Reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.