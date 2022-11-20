Iowa Women’s basketball grinds past Belmont after draining road trips

IOWA CITY — Looking for a get-right affair after two draining road trips, the No. 6 The Iowa Women’s basketball team received the exact opposite Sunday afternoon.

Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont was picked as the league’s preseason champion and showed exactly why inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Bruins poked and prodded at Iowa for 40 minutes, stifling Offensive flow and forcing the Hawkeyes to pick up the slack defensively.

Iowa did that, just in time to avoid disaster.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, reacts after getting fouled by Belmont guard Tuti Jones during Sunday's game in Iowa City.

Caitlin Clark pieced through the Hawkeyes’ shooting woes with a red-hot run to end the third quarter, and Iowa’s defense kept suffocating in the fourth, leading to a 73-62 win in front of a solid Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd.

“It’s just good to get different things,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said, “and see different things we can go to the film and learn from.”

