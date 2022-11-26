Iowa Women’s basketball beats Oregon State, faces UConn next

Locked in another uncharacteristically low scoring affair, the No. 8 Iowa Women’s basketball team had no problems even without its pace of choice.

Caitlin Clark consistently carried the offense, and the Hawkeyes kicked off their Portland swing with a solid 73-59 win over Oregon State inside the Chiles Center at the Phil Knight Legacy. With the win, Iowa Advances to Sunday’s title game against No. 3 Connecticut.

Entering off a grind-it-out win over Belmont, the Hawkeyes looked ready to handle another slog despite wanting games in the 90s. Iowa handled the Beavers’ length and height the way it needed to.

The Hawkeyes (5-1) limited Oregon State to just 36% shooting from the field and 35% from deep. Although the Beavers didn’t trail by double figures for good until the final four minutes, Iowa never let Oregon State fully lean on its favorable crowd.

