Iowa Western football dominated Hutchinson to win second national title

The Iowa Western Community College football team captured its second NJCAA national title Wednesday night with a dominating 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College (KS) in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Reivers jumped out to a 17-0 lead over their first three possessions and never looked back, earning revenge over the Blue Dragons (11-1) who were one of only two teams to beat them during the regular season. Both offenses struggled a bit in the second quarter, with neither team able to throw any points on the scoreboard in the 15 minutes before halftime.

But Iowa Western came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders to start the second half. They hung 14 points over the final two frames and kept Hutchinson off the scoreboard entirely. At one point, halfway through the third quarter, the Blue Dragons had a total of 0 rushing yards on the night. They finished the contest with just 12 yards on the ground and 159 yards of total offense. Iowa Western also forced four fumbles, recovering three of them.

