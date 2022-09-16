Iowa vs. Nevada prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 3 best bets from proven model

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. After an ugly season-opening win against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes dropped to 1-1 on the season following an equally brutal loss to Iowa State last Saturday. The Wolf Pack is looking for a strong response this week following a stunning loss to Incarnate Word for its first loss of the season after starting with consecutive wins.

Iowa vs. Nevada spread: Iowa -23

Iowa vs. Nevada over/under: 39.5 points

Featured Game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes were first on the board but couldn’t finish with the win in a 10-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Petras continued his sluggish start to the year with an interception and lost a fumble in addition to finishing with just 3.54 yards per passing attempt. Petras finished with just 92 passing yards, 55 of which went to tight end Sam LaPorta, who had eight receptions.

The saving grace for Iowa has been its defense, which has given up just 13 points and a respectable 433 total yards to opponents thus far. Junior defensive lineman Logan Lee has been the most impactful defender for Iowa, with 1.5 sacks against SDSU and 2.5 total tackles for loss through his first two games. He leads a defensive unit that has allowed just 13 plays of ten yards or more this season.

What you need to know about Nevada

Meanwhile, Nevada lost a stunner to Incarnate Word on Saturday, 55-41. Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox finished with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns, but completed just over 50% of his passes. Running back Toa Taua finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as well, but Nevada’s defense was the main issue, and the Cardinals racked up over 400 passing yards.

The Wolf Pack have issues on the defensive side of the ball, but they do have one player capable of making an impact in DE Dom Peterson. Peterson logged just three total tackles last weekend, but had three tackles-for-loss and three sacks over his first two games. While Iowa has done well to keep from giving up big plays, Nevada has been the opposite and has allowed opponents to pick up more than ten yards on 37 plays so far this season.

