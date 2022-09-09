Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Week 2 college football schedule: Iowa vs. Iowa State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 pm Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Iowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones’ new offense, especially behind quarterback Hunter Dekkers, a Northeast Iowa kid who knows this rivalry inside-out, and who is coming off a debut in which he passed for 4 TDs and a shade under 300 yards. Add in back Jirehl Brock and receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and this could be the core of an exciting offense.

Iowa: Despite the now-infamous 7-3 win over South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes are coming in with a defensive unit that, from the line back to safety, can carry this team to Big Ten West contention. Leshon Williams is a promising fixture at RB1 and is playing behind a line that can get physical, but quarterback Spencer Petras hasn’t exactly shown he’s the answer here.

Iowa vs. Iowa State football preview, Prediction

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

Iowa State vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What’s next in Week 2

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Badger State Kentucky BYU Be Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook