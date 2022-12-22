Iowa upset by Eastern Illinois in men’s college basketball

Woah! What were you doing this Wednesday afternoon when the biggest men’s college basketball upset of the season occurred?

Perhaps you were at work. Maybe you were wrapping Christmas presents. Or, hey, there’s a chance you were watching this game between Iowa and Eastern Illinois that took place in Iowa City.

But in case you missed it, the Eastern Illinois Panthers went into Carver-Hawkeye Arena as 32-point road underdogs and left with a 92-83 win.

The upset on Tuesday afternoon is being dubbed by bookmakers as “the biggest college basketball point-spread upset in the last 30 years,” according to Chris Hassel of CBS Sports HQ.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button