Iowa upset by Eastern Illinois in men’s college basketball

Woah! What were you doing this Wednesday afternoon when the biggest men’s college basketball upset of the season occurred?

Perhaps you were at work. Maybe you were wrapping Christmas presents. Or, hey, there’s a chance you were watching this game between Iowa and Eastern Illinois that took place in Iowa City.

But in case you missed it, the Eastern Illinois Panthers went into Carver-Hawkeye Arena as 32-point road underdogs and left with a 92-83 win.

The upset on Tuesday afternoon is being dubbed by bookmakers as “the biggest college basketball point-spread upset in the last 30 years,” according to Chris Hassel of CBS Sports HQ.

If you were one of the lucky individuals who put your money on Eastern Illinois to do seemingly the unthinkable, your payout was certainly worth the wager.

As is always the case, college basketball is truly one of the wildest and most unpredictable sports to bet one. Just wait until we get to March.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.